Ambuja Cements Clocks 258 Pc Net Profit Jump In Q3 With Highest-Ever Quarterly Volume

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Adani Group's Ambuja Cements on Friday posted strong results for the October-December quarter (Q3 FY26), with net profit surging 258 per cent year-on-year at Rs 3,781 crore with highest-ever quarterly volume at 18.9 million tonnes, up 17 per cent (on-year).

While revenue was up 20 per cent, EBITDA rose 53 per cent at Rs 1,353 crore in the quarter.

With net worth at Rs 69,854 crore (up by Rs 361 crore), the cement major remains debt free and continues to maintain highest rating Crisil and CARE- AAA (stable)/A1+, with healthy cash flows to sustain the capex programme.

The December quarter has been transformative for Ambuja Cements. Among the most defining steps is the announcement of the amalgamation of ACC Limited and Orient Cement Limited with Ambuja Cements Limited, creating a unified 'One Cement Platform' that will accelerate“our growth trajectory, operational excellence, capital efficiency, strengthen our leadership position and long-term value creation,” said the company in a statement.

Aligned to its growth blueprint, the company commissioned the 2.4 MTPA Marwar Grinding Unit, expanding its total cement capacity to 109 MTPA.

“We achieved highest ever quarterly volumes, higher trade/premium cement sales resulting into better realisation than industry peers and better base capacity volume growth. This has helped us to improve our market leadership,” said Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements.

“We are now working to fix some of the specific issues on cost, importantly, power cost, share of green power, fuel efficiency, improvement of WHRS/AFR, improvement of logistics cost, which is part of the blueprint to achieve the targeted cost of Rs 3,650 PMT by March 2028,” he informed.

The company commissioned 225 MW solar power in the quarter, taking renewable energy capacity to 898 MW, and remains on track for 1,122 MW by FY27.

“The cost leadership journey has resulted in a 2 per cent lower cost of sales in Q3 (same for 9 months FY26 is 3 per cent) YoY and enabled our existing assets to deliver EBITDA of Rs 850 PMT in Q3 (Rs 1,045 in 9M), and an overall EBITDA of Rs 718 PMT in Q3 (Rs 943 in 9M). The One Cement Platform will help us to accelerate on our efforts on efficiency and growth,” said Bahety.