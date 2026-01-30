Expansion Of Delhi Metro As Public Transport A Priority: CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday reaffirmed faith in the Metro-based transport system for the city, promising to continue financial and administrative support for the network's expansion.

Inaugurated a new Electric Receiving Sub-Station (RSS) at Park Street (near the Central Vista Project), she said the Delhi government's objective is to further expand the Metro network as a key mode of public transport.

“Work on new corridors will commence soon, and the Delhi Government will continue to provide financial and administrative support for Metro expansion,” she said, expressing confidence that a Metro-based transport system will offer Delhi better, more accessible and environmentally friendly public transport facilities.

She said that as the network moves towards nearly 500 kilometres, it continues to progress with high reliability and a“no-failure model”.

The Chief Minister noted that more than 3.5 million passengers travel on the Delhi Metro every day, and that it has become the lifeline of the national capital.

She said that the inauguration of the Electric Receiving Sub-Station is another important example of the government's commitment to safe, modern and sustainable infrastructure for the Delhi Metro.

This project is a step towards making Delhi a smart city by ensuring a reliable power supply for the expanding Metro network, she said.

The sub-station will provide a continuous and reliable power supply to key routes of the Delhi Metro, further strengthening Metro services. It will also support the upcoming expansion of the Metro network, she said.

The Chief Minister stated that the sub-station has been developed using new and advanced technologies, and completing its reconstruction within just 18 months is a significant achievement.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister also received a detailed briefing from officials on the technology and functioning of the sub-station.

The Chief Minister said that the Electric Receiving Sub-Station has been developed in a manner that ensures Delhi Metro lines do not face any power-related issues and that Metro services continue to operate without interruption.