Gujarat: Ahmedabad Hosts Tribal Handicrafts And Herbal Exhibition

Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (IANS) A Traditional Tribal Handicrafts, Food and Herbal Products Sales and Exhibition Fair was inaugurated at the Sabarmati Riverfront on Friday, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, crafts, and traditional knowledge of Gujarat's tribal communities.

The fair will remain open to the public until February 3.

Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel inaugurated the exhibition, which is being organised by the Gujarat Tribal Research and Training Society under the Tribal Development Department.

Addressing the gathering, Patel emphasised the need for branding and a modern approach to preserve tribal culture, handicrafts, and forest-based medicinal products.

“We produce natural and traditional products, but we have not been able to brand them effectively. Building trust, quality, and credibility is essential to turn these products into strong brands,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the growing health issues linked to fast food consumption and underlined the importance of promoting natural and traditional foods to prevent lifestyle diseases.

“In the coming years, the demand for natural products will increase, making it essential to preserve our traditional food and herbal knowledge,” he added.

The fair features 75 stalls, all allotted free of cost to tribal artisans and practitioners, and brings together more than 100 tribal craftsmen and traditional healers (Vaidu Bhagats) from across the state.

Visitors can explore and purchase traditional handicrafts, indigenous food items, and forest-based herbal products. Cultural programmes, including performances by renowned tribal dance troupes, are being held every evening.

During the inauguration, Patel visited the stalls and interacted with artisans and traditional healers, encouraging them to preserve and promote their skills.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Patel said the central government has consistently worked to protect and promote tribal culture, traditions, languages, attire, art forms, food habits, medicinal knowledge, and spiritual values through various welfare schemes.

Sharing his personal journey, Patel said his upbringing in the tribal community had instilled strong grassroots values in him. He recalled starting his professional life with a small firecracker business and stressed that entrepreneurship requires courage, patience, and honesty.

“Losses should not discourage entrepreneurs; instead, they should be an opportunity for introspection and improvement,” he said.

Executive Director Dr C. C. Chaudhary provided an overview of the Gujarat Tribal Research and Training Society's work, including research, training programmes, and tribal fairs.

He also highlighted state initiatives such as PM-JANMAN, DA-JDUA, and the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, aimed at the holistic development of tribal communities.

The event was attended by the Sabarmati ward corporator, Babubhai Rana, the Lambha ward corporator, Jashodaben Amaliyara, officials from the Tribal Development Department, and a large number of city residents.