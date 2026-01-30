Advisor To PM And Official Mofa Spokesperson Participates In Latin America And Caribbean Economic Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Panama City: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari took part in the 2026 Latin America and Caribbean International Economic Forum, organized by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) in Panama City.

Dr. Al Ansari participated in a panel discussion entitled "From Energy to Innovation: Shaping a Shared Agenda between Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East for the Next Decade".

He affirmed that Qatar's openness toward Latin America and the Caribbean forms part of a strategic approach aimed at building diverse, balanced and sustainable partnerships that enhance regional and global resilience, particularly in light of the rapid transformations taking place in the international system.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted the shared principles underpinning cooperation between the two sides, foremost among them a commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law, the importance of dialogue and the peaceful settlement of disputes, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy and addressing climate change challenges.

He noted that economic and energy diversification represents a key pillar in strengthening economic resilience, underscoring the role of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a transitional energy source that supports global energy security while contributing to emissions reduction, alongside increased investment in clean energy and low-carbon technologies.

Dr. Al Ansari also stressed the importance of aligning international partnerships with national development priorities to ensure sustainability and long-term impact. He emphasized that the success of such partnerships depends on clear regulatory frameworks, enhanced governance and transparency, capacity building, and the translation of strategic visions into practical and implementable projects.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Al Ansari affirmed that Latin America and the Caribbean represent strategic partners for the State of Qatar in shaping a future agenda focused on energy security, food and water security, and applied digital solutions, contributing to stability and shared growth over the coming decade.

On the sidelines of the forum, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met with Executive President of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) Sergio Diaz-Granados, during which the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Bank.