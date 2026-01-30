Gandhi Talks REVIEW: Viewers React To Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy And Aditi Rao Hydari's Film

Gandhi Talks Review: The film, produced by Zed Studios, Kyoorius, and Moviemill Entertainment, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav and has music by A. R. Rahman.

Gandhi Talks X Review: Gandhi Talks, a dialogue-free film directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, released in cinemas worldwide on January 30. The film, produced by Zed Studios, Kyoorius, and Moviemill Entertainment, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav and has music by A. R. Rahman. The film's release comes more than two years after its premiere at the International Film Festival of India in 2023.

Following the film's premiere, attendees at early screenings began sharing their thoughts on social media, notably on X (previously Twitter). Although these comments are not formal reviews, they do offer an early idea of how audiences are reacting to the film's themes, performances, and plot.

More thorough reviews and critical assessments are anticipated to surface in the following hours and days as the film gains a larger audience. Here are some early reactions shared online by those who saw the film's first showing.

One of the film's distinguishing creative choices is its lack of spoken dialogue, which has been a hot topic in early internet discussions. Audience posts on X mostly reflect individual watching experiences, with emphasis on the film's visual narrative, performances, and overall mood. At this point, these reactions are more like early indicators than final judgements of the film's reception.

#GandhiTalks [3.5/5]: A good silent film.. A Thriller with a message..@VijaySethuOffl plays a youth who is looking for a job.. @aditiraohydari plays his love interest..@thearvindswami is a rich a business-man with financial issues..The story is about how VJS - AS lives... twitter/cwrcbyU0bg

- Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2026

How money ₹ and corruption could affect the rich and poor alike is the basic one liner of #GandhiTalks. @thearvindswami plays the rich businessman who gets exploited by the corrupted system while @VijaySethuOffl plays the poor who couldn't get a job in BMC because of corruption.... twitter/as44xa1PF3

- Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 30, 2026

The ensemble includes actors from various film backgrounds, with Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy playing the lead parts, accompanied by Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav. Cinematographer Karan B. Rawat, editor Ashish Mhatre, and sound designer Justin Jose make up the technical crew. Shubham Bhat handled music supervision, and post-production work was performed at Prime Focus Ltd., where Ashirwad Hadkar worked as a DI colourist.

Audience reactions are still shaping up as the picture enters its first full day in cinemas on January 30. Many audiences are still getting to know the film, and social media debates are anticipated to pick up during the weekend.

For the time being, Gandhi Talks has sparked lively internet discussion as early viewers share their first thoughts and the wider response unfolds in the coming days.