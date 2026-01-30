Gold Price DROPS On January 30Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing daily, and today they have dropped significantly compared to yesterday. This report lists the latest 22 and 24-carat gold prices in major Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold prices change daily. Nearing the two lakh mark, the price has been rising for months. Today saw a significant drop from yesterday. Here's a quick look at prices in major cities.
Kolkata Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,640/g
24K: ₹17,062/g
Yesterday:
22K: ₹16,395/g
24K: ₹17,885/g
Chennai Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹16,200/g
24K: ₹17,673/g
Mumbai Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,640/g
24K: ₹17,062/g
Delhi Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,655/g
24K: ₹17,077/g
Bengaluru Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,640/g
24K: ₹17,062/g
Ahmedabad Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,645/g
24K: ₹17,067/g
Kerala Gold Price Today:
22K: ₹15,640/g
24K: ₹17,062/g
Legal Disclaimer:
