Gold Price DROPS On January 30Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices are changing daily, and today they have dropped significantly compared to yesterday. This report lists the latest 22 and 24-carat gold prices in major Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi

Gold prices change daily. Nearing the two lakh mark, the price has been rising for months. Today saw a significant drop from yesterday. Here's a quick look at prices in major cities.

Kolkata Gold Price Today:

22K: ₹15,640/g

24K: ₹17,062/g

Yesterday:

22K: ₹16,395/g

24K: ₹17,885/g

Chennai Gold Price Today:

22K: ₹16,200/g

24K: ₹17,673/g

Mumbai Gold Price Today:

22K: ₹15,640/g

24K: ₹17,062/g

Delhi Gold Price Today:

22K: ₹15,655/g

24K: ₹17,077/g

Bengaluru Gold Price Today:

22K: ₹15,640/g

24K: ₹17,062/g

Ahmedabad Gold Price Today:

22K: ₹15,645/g

24K: ₹17,067/g

Kerala Gold Price Today:

22K: ₹15,640/g

24K: ₹17,062/g