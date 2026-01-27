403
China Voices Support for WHO, Rejects Politicization of COVID-19
(MENAFN) China on Monday reaffirmed its support for the World Health Organization (WHO) following the United States’ withdrawal from the body and cautioned against politicizing COVID-19 to “shift blame” onto Beijing.
“WHO is the authoritative and professional international agency on global public health. We noted that WHO regrets the U.S.’s notification of withdrawal,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a news conference in Beijing.
The remarks came after the US formally completed its exit from the WHO on January 22, ending nearly 78 years of membership.
“China has all along supported WHO in fulfilling its duty, deepened international cooperation on public health, strengthened global governance on public health, and promoted the building of a global community of health for all,” Guo added.
The US Department of Health and Human Services stated on January 22 that its withdrawal stemmed from “the organization's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” and claimed that “China refused to provide genetic sequences from individuals infected early in the pandemic and information on the Wuhan laboratories’ activities and biosafety conditions.”
Responding to these allegations, Guo said, “after the outbreak of COVID-19, China has put people and their lives front and center, worked with other countries to fight the pandemic together, and made important contributions to international cooperation against COVID-19.” He noted that Beijing’s pandemic response “has a clear timeline and solid data” recognized by the international community.
