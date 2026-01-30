Alia Bhatt Announces New Production 'Don't Be Shy' With Prime Video

After 'Darlings' and the 2024 thriller 'Jigra,' Alia Bhatt has returned to production with the announcement of her next film, titled 'Don't Be Shy.' The coming-of-age romantic comedy is being produced under Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen's banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani.

On Friday, Prime Video took to Instagram to make the announcement with a fun video. The clip features the award-winning actress sharing her script selection process with her sister, Shaheen. It shows the duo growing tired of sifting through numerous action film scripts before finally choosing 'Don't Be Shy.'

About 'Don't Be Shy'

'Don't Be Shy' follows the story of Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old woman who believes she has her life fully planned. Things change when her world takes an unexpected turn, and her carefully set ideas about love, friendship, and growing up are put to the test.

Alia Bhatt on Her New Production

The 'Raazi' actress, as per a press release, shared that the film immediately resonated with the team because of its coming-of-age theme and the way it explores love, friendship, and growing up from a young woman's perspective.

"This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens, and Sreeti's passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story. It's an incredibly special project for me and for Eternal Sunshine. And with Prime Video, we found partners who consistently make bold creative decisions and genuinely support distinctive storytelling, which felt like a natural meeting of minds and the right place for this story to find its audience," she said, as per a release.

'Don't Be Shy,' written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, will stream on Prime Video. (ANI)

