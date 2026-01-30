Did Ajit Pawar Complete NCP Merger Talks Before His Death? Close Aide Makes Bombshell Revelation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was firmly committed to reuniting the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the long-pending merger was on the verge of completion before his untimely death, a close associate has revealed.

Kiran Gujar, who shared a close association with Pawar for over four decades, said the late leader had personally confided in him about the merger plans just five days before Wednesday's fatal plane crash.

“He was one hundred per cent keen on merging both the factions. He had told me five days ago that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent in the next few days,” Gujar was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Merger Talks Were in Advanced Stage

According to Gujar, Ajit Pawar had already drawn up a roadmap not just for the merger, but also for the future direction of a united NCP. The two rival factions had recently tested the waters by contesting local body elections together - a move widely seen as a precursor to reunification.

During the civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, which the factions fought as allies, Ajit Pawar had also shared his intent with select journalists, stating that he wished to merge his party with the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) while his uncle Sharad Pawar was still in good health.

After contesting the January 15 civic elections together, the alliance was extended for the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls next month, further strengthening speculation of an imminent merger.

'Positive Talks' With Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule

Gujar said discussions were progressing smoothly at the highest level of the party, involving senior leaders from both camps.

“Positive talks were underway with Pawar saheb, Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and other leaders,” Gujar said, adding that there were clear indications Sharad Pawar would endorse the move.

He noted that several constructive developments were expected in the coming days, but fate intervened.

“Many positive things were on the cards, but this tragedy struck and took Ajit 'dada' away from us,” Gujar said.“Now, after his death, it has become even more imperative that both factions come together and work for the betterment of Baramati and the state.”

A Bond That Spanned Four Decades

Gujar, who has been associated with the Pawar family for over 40 years, stood by Ajit Pawar through multiple phases of his political journey and was widely regarded as one of his most trusted confidants.

Recounting Pawar's early political years, Gujar recalled that after Ajit Pawar won the election to the Chhatrapati Cooperative Sugar Mill in 1981, he was encouraged to enter mainstream politics.

“Initially, he was reluctant and wanted to focus on the family and farming,” Gujar said.“However, after Pawar saheb became chief minister in the late 1980s, there was a need for young leadership in Baramati, and dada fulfilled that role.”

'A Leader Like Ajit Dada Will Not Emerge Again'

As he reflected on the loss, Gujar acknowledged that while development in the region would continue, the void left by Ajit Pawar would be impossible to fill.

“The development (of the area) will continue, but a leader like Ajit dada will not emerge again,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, popularly known as 'dada', remained one of Maharashtra's most influential and assertive political figures, shaping regional politics for decades. His death has not only left a leadership vacuum but also placed renewed urgency on the unity he was determined to achieve within the NCP.