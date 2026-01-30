Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Blames BJP For Rs 38,000 Cr Contractor Dues

Siddaramaiah Govt Blames Previous BJP Regime

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah has laid the blame of pending contractor bills at the door of the BJP. A day after the Karnataka Contractors association alleged that they had around Rs 38,000 crore in dues, the BJP seized on the issue to slam the government. However, CM Siddaramiah claimed that a large chunk of these bills were oustanding from the last tenure of the BJP led state government.

"The pending bills were left behind by the BJP. It is true that there are pending bills, but it was the BJP that left them," Siddaramiah said. "Of Rs 38,000 crore, Rs 20,000 crore comes from the BJP government, while the rest comes from our government... A crore of bills in their reign itself. Now it has accumulated too much... We have to look after all those things," echoed Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BJP Alleges 'ATM Govt', Rampant Corruption

BJP leader Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that when the contractors had raised allegations of corruption during the BJP tenure the Congress had made it an election issue but now the same people are questioning the Congress Govt. "Whenever a tender is called, it is clear that payment must be made within the timelines. Otherwise, a contractor cannot execute their work, nor can we expect quality work... In this direction, the government needs to become more responsible and ensure timely payment... They (government officials) try to exploit the entire situation... There are many corruption allegations... In the previous assembly election, the Congress made it a major issue... contractors repeatedly became their voice during our tenure, and they were working as Congress spokespersons. But today, the same people are questioning this government... Very clearly, the mediators here in the field are demanding all kinds of money... This government has become an ATM, only looting the contractors and making their lives miserable," CN Ashwath Narayan said.

The issue of alleged delayed payments of government contractors has snowballed into a mega political faceoff between the BJP and the ruling Congress government led by CM Siddaramiah. The BJP has now seized the opportunity and alleged that there is unheard of corruption in the state.

"Karnataka has become an ATM for the Congress party. On the one hand, Siddaramaiah is seeking to retain the seat; on the other, DK Shivakumar is seeking to become the next Chief Minister. Both have begun fleecing and looting people. In the process, Karnataka is suffering... The Karnataka Contractors Association president claimed that the total commission to be given away to politicians, that is, the Congress, has reached 60%. It is an unheard-of kind of corruption in India. In the competition between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the corruption has reached its peak," said BJP leader Arvind Bellad.

Contractors Threaten Strike if Dues Not Cleared

The Karnataka State Contractors association had earlier claimed that it has around Rs 38,000 Crore in dues from the government and if the dues are not cleared they would stop work.

"Rs 38,000 crore is pending for contractors. Despite several requests to the CM, many of our problems remain unresolved. Chikkaballapur contractor Munegowda attempted suicide today. Several requests have been made to various departments and ministers to release the dues of contractors. The government is not addressing contractors' problems. We urge the CM to immediately call a meeting of contractors. If the problems of contractors are not addressed, work will be stopped from February. We will hold a strike on March 5. We have also written to LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi," said Manjunath, President, Karnataka State Contractors' Association.

With the issue finding traction as the state Assembly session continues, the fireworks between the two parties is expected to intensify.

