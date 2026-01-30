Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lockdown Review: Did Anupama Parameswaran's Film Make You Anxious? Read THIS

Lockdown Review: Did Anupama Parameswaran's Film Make You Anxious? Read THIS


2026-01-30 03:18:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Let's dive into the detailed review of 'Lockdown,' directed by A.R. Jeeva and starring Anupama Parameswaran, which hit theaters worldwide today.

A.R. Jeeva's 'Lockdown' documents the pandemic's impact. Anupama Parameswaran plays a woman facing an unexpected pregnancy and struggles to get medical aid during lockdown.

The film juggles multiple stories: lost income, stranded workers, and lonely youth. While commendable, this approach leaves each storyline underdeveloped and feeling rushed.

Cinematography by K.A. Sakthivel captures the era's loneliness well. However, editing by VJ Sabu Joseph feels disjointed, and the film's pacing is slow in parts.

The music is just okay and fails to elevate key scenes. 'Lockdown' honestly tries to capture the period's pain but falls short of being a truly impactful film.

MENAFN30012026007385015968ID1110672205



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search