Lockdown Review: Did Anupama Parameswaran's Film Make You Anxious? Read THIS

Let's dive into the detailed review of 'Lockdown,' directed by A.R. Jeeva and starring Anupama Parameswaran, which hit theaters worldwide today.

A.R. Jeeva's 'Lockdown' documents the pandemic's impact. Anupama Parameswaran plays a woman facing an unexpected pregnancy and struggles to get medical aid during lockdown.

The film juggles multiple stories: lost income, stranded workers, and lonely youth. While commendable, this approach leaves each storyline underdeveloped and feeling rushed.

Cinematography by K.A. Sakthivel captures the era's loneliness well. However, editing by VJ Sabu Joseph feels disjointed, and the film's pacing is slow in parts.

The music is just okay and fails to elevate key scenes. 'Lockdown' honestly tries to capture the period's pain but falls short of being a truly impactful film.