Meet Pooja Deol: Sunny Deol's Wife With A Lesser-Known Acting Career

Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol is often seen as a private homemaker, but she also has a film background and a reported connection to the British Royal Family. Here's a closer look at her lesser-known journey.

Sunny Deol is back with Border 2. While he's known for his on-screen patriotism, his wife Pooja Deol has stayed out of the spotlight. But she's not just a housewife; she has acted in films.

Making a splash in Border 2, Sunny Deol is once again a fan favorite. Despite being active in films for years, Sunny Deol has always kept his personal life private. His 1984 marriage was also hidden from the public for a long time.

Pooja Deol was born in London as Lynda Deol. Her father was Indian, and her mother was British. Reports suggest her mother has a connection to the British Royal Family.

Sunny Deol debuted in 1983 and was a rising star. In 1984, he secretly married Pooja Deol in London. The marriage was kept hidden for years to protect his career.

Pooja Deol never sought the spotlight but had a small role in Sunny's 1996 film Himmat. She also wrote the story for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), showing her film industry ties.