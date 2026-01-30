Khadi is not just a piece of clothing... it's the soul of India, a living symbol of the dignity of the freedom movement, say government officials.

The govt announced a plan to promote Khadi. It connects employees to freedom struggle heritage and boosts the rural economy. Staff are encouraged to wear Khadi on the 1st Saturday of the month.

When govt staff wear Khadi, it encourages the public to buy local. This move boosts the rural economy, as Khadi production is a key source of income for thousands of artisans.