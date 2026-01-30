Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell To Continue Across Coastal And Interior Districts

Dry weather is set to continue across Karnataka, with Mandya recording the lowest minimum temperature at 15.5°C. The IMD said coastal, northern interior and southern interior districts will remain dry, with cold conditions persisting in many areas.

Mandya AWS recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15.5°C in the plains of the state, indicating a spell of severe cold across several regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold and dry weather conditions are prevailing, especially during the early morning and night hours.

According to the IMD, coastal Karnataka is expected to witness dry weather conditions. Districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada are likely to remain dry, with no significant rainfall forecast over the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department stated that several northern interior districts have been experiencing dry weather for the past few days and this trend is expected to continue. These include Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayanagar, with cold conditions persisting.

Dry weather is also likely across southern interior Karnataka, covering districts such as Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Vijayanagar. Residents have been advised to take precautions against the cold, particularly during early morning hours.