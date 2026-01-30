Nation Remembers Mahatma Gandhi On Martyrs' Day Leaders Pay Homage

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at Raj Ghat on January 30, marking the 78th death anniversary (Punyatithi) of Mahatma Gandhi. Birla offered homage at the samadhi sthal of the Father of the Nation.

Leaders Pay Homage on Martyrs' Day

Several national leaders also paid their respects at Raj Ghat as the country observed Martyrs' Day, honouring Gandhi's enduring legacy and timeless message to humanity.

PM Modi Highlights Swadeshi and Non-Violence

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his death anniversary. PM Modi in a post on X said, "My hundredfold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty."

In another X post, the Prime Minister hailed Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence. "Revered Bapu always emphasised non-violence for the protection of humanity. There is such power in it that can change the world without weapons. Ahimsa param dharmast-thahimsa parantpah, ahimsa paramam satyam yato dharmah pravartate (Nonviolence is the ultimate duty, nonviolence is the ultimate austerity. Nonviolence is the ultimate truth, and it advances the cause of righteousness)," he wrote.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu too joined the leaders and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on his death anniversary.

Martyrs' Day Ceremony and Commemoration

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a leading figure in India's freedom movement, succumbed to bullets on January 30, 2026. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse while he was on his way to daily prayers. The all-religious prayer (Sarva-Dharma-Prarthana) and Martyr's Day Ceremony, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and MoS Defence Sanjay Seth.

Every year, Prime Minister Modi visits Rajghat to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Traffic Advisory Issued in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory in view of the function being held at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, on January 30 to mark Martyrs' Day. According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be implemented on a need basis at key intersections, including ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot, and the IP Flyover. (ANI)

