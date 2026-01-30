Prakash Raj Called 'Tukde Gang' By BJP Leader Over Palestinian Films

BJP Leader Calls Prakash Raj 'Tukde Gang'

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan lashed out at Prakash Raj after the actor alleged that the Centre had stalled the screening of Palestinian films at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES). Reacting to this, Narayan spoke to the media, strongly attacking the actor and accusing him of being part of the "Tukde gang." Stating that such people shouch face legal action, the BJP leader said, "You know how confused he is. He is from the Tukde gang. He will speak against our country... They don't speak in a responsible way. A case should be filed against such people."

Prakash Raj Alleges 'Political Interference'

This comes after the actor made a statement against the central government, accusing them of blocking the screening of Palestinian films at BIFFES. Prakash Raj, who is also the brand ambassador for this year's festival, reiterated during his speech that cinema and literature should focus on human stories and not be obstructed by political agendas. He also directly appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state government to allow the screening of Palestinian films at the festival.

Speaking about the "purpose" of international film festivals and the growing "political interference" in creative spaces, Prakash Raj said, "The purpose of international film festivals or literary festivals is to share different ideas and provide opportunities for human connection. However, recently, political interference has increased in both cinema and literary programs."

Actor Demands State Government Intervention

"Not allowing the screening of Palestinian films at the film festival is unacceptable. I request, and also demand, that the state government protest against such bans and take a firm stand in support of screening these films," he added.

"The state government should oppose the central government's decision. The Kerala government has taken a clear stand on this issue and screened the films," he said.

"Karnataka should also show the same courage," he further added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)