Karnataka: BJP, Congress Spar Over Rs 38,000 Cr Contractor Dues

The issue of alleged delayed payments of government contractors has snowballed into a mega political faceoff between the BJP and the ruling Congress government led by CM Siddaramiah. The Karnataka State Contractors association has claimed that it has around Rs 38,000 Crore in dues from the government and if the dues are not cleared they would stop work.

Contractors Allege Unpaid Dues, Threaten Strike

"Rs 38,000 crore is pending for contractors. Despite several requests to the CM, many of our problems remain unresolved. Chikkaballapur contractor Munegowda attempted suicide today. Several requests have been made to various departments and ministers to release the dues of contractors. The government is not addressing contractors' problems. We urge the CM to immediately call a meeting of contractors. If the problems of contractors are not addressed, work will be stopped from February. We will hold a strike on March 5. We have also written to LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi," said Manjunath, President, Karnataka State Contractors' Association,

BJP Alleges 'Unheard-Of Corruption'

The BJP which itself had faced allegations of charging commissions by the contractors during its time in power has now seized the opportunity and alleged that there is unheard of corruption in the state. "Karnataka has become an ATM for the Congress party. On the one hand, Siddaramaiah is seeking to retain the seat; on the other, DK Shivakumar is seeking to become the next Chief Minister. Both have begun fleecing and looting people. In the process, Karnataka is suffering... The Karnataka Contractors Association president claimed that the total commission to be given away to politicians, that is, the Congress, has reached 60%. It is an unheard-of kind of corruption in India. In the competition between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the corruption has reached its peak," said BJP leader Arvind Bellad.

Congress Hits Back, Blames Previous BJP Govt

The state government has hit back alleging that a large chunk of the unpaid bills is a legacy of the previous BJP led government in the state. "Of Rs 38,000 crore, Rs 20,000 crore comes from the BJP government, while the rest comes from our government... A crore of bills in their reign itself. Now it has accumulated too much... We have to look after all those things," said Minister Ramalinga Reddy

With the issue finding traction as the state Assembly session continues, the fireworks between the two parties is expected to intensify. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)