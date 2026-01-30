Prakash Raj Slams Centre Over Ban On Palestinian Films At Bengaluru Film Festival

Actor and activist Prakash Raj has opposed the Centre's decision to block Palestinian film screenings at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, as Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said cinema must reflect society and help correct its flaws.

The central govt isn't allowing Palestinian film screenings. CM Siddaramaiah must take a stand. The state must oppose this political ploy. This is a demand, not a request.

VIDEO | Karnataka: Actor Prakash Raj, while addressing a gathering in Bengaluru, says, "Centre is not allowing us to screen Palestinian films at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival; Karnataka CM must take a stand."

Speaking at the event, the CM said that films should not just be for entertainment but should also correct the flaws in society.

Inaugurating the 17th BIFFES, he said films must show the reality of inequality, poverty, and marginalized groups, inspiring confidence for change, like in Dr. Rajkumar's films.

Our government supports socially conscious filmmakers. He praised festival ambassador Prakash Raj for his social activism beyond cinema, calling it commendable.

This festival is a golden opportunity to understand life and equality in other nations. Treating everyone with love helps build an equal society, he opined.

The fest runs Jan 30-Feb 6, showing 240 films from 70 countries. This year's theme is 'Is being a woman enough?', following last year's 'Garden of all communities' theme.

Basavaraj Horatti, Shalini Rajneesh, Umashree, Rizwan Arshad, Rukmini Vasanth, Sadhu Kokila, M. Narasimhalu, and others were present at the event.