Thai Royal Noble Consort Offers Prayers At Buddhist Sites In Kushinagar

Queen Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalayani, the Royal Noble Consort of King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, visited Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers at prominent Buddhist religious sites, including the Mahaparinirvana Temple and Chaitra Mukut Vandan Sthal. The visit formed part of her wider pilgrimage to important locations connected with the life and teachings of Lord Buddha.

Prayers at Kushinagar's Holy Sites

The Royal Noble Consort arrived at the Mahaparinirvana Temple, a site of immense significance in Buddhism as it marks the place where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. She later proceeded to Chaitra Mukut Vandan Sthal, where Buddhist traditions believe the Buddha's crown was ceremonially placed. At both locations, she performed special prayers in a solemn and reverential atmosphere, reflecting deep respect for Buddhist heritage and traditions.

Security and Official Arrangements

Tight security arrangements were put in place throughout the visit. Senior administrative and police officials closely monitored the arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. The Kasia Tehsildar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and other local officials were present at the sites during the prayers.

Security personnel were deployed in and around the temple premises, and access was regulated to avoid inconvenience to devotees and visitors.

According to Sadab Hussain, the Archaeological Officer, associated with the Archaeological Survey and site management, the Royal Noble Consort spent nearly two hours engaged in prayers and religious observances. The archaeological officer stated that the queen performed the prayers for two hours, and all security and other arrangements were taken into account. The temples remained calm and orderly during the visit, with cooperation from both authorities and the public.

A Broader Spiritual Journey Across India

The visit to Kushinagar is part of a broader spiritual journey undertaken by Royal Noble Consort Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalayani to pay homage at key Buddhist sites across India. Earlier, she visited the Mahabodhi Temple complex at Bodh Gaya, including the revered Sri Maha Bodhi tree, under which Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

These sites hold profound importance for Buddhists around the world and continue to attract pilgrims from many countries. Her itinerary also includes a visit to the Mulagandhakuti on Vulture Peak, a historically significant location where the Buddha is believed to have resided and delivered important discourses. Another destination is Veluvana Mahavihara, widely regarded as the first Buddhist monastery, gifted to the Buddha by King Bimbisara.

The timing of the Royal Noble Consort's visit is significant, as it coincides with His Majesty the King graciously appointing her as his representative at the opening ceremony of the project titled "The Royal Vessel of Dhamma: Returning to Its Sacred Origin, the Realm of Buddhahood." The programme is to be held in Bodh Gaya, India. The visit underscores the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between Thailand and India, rooted deeply in shared Buddhist heritage.

