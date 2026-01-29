BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Visit Goa Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will be on a two-day visit to Goa from Friday, party sources said.

During this visit, BJP National President Nabin will chair a series of organisational meetings aimed at strengthening the party's booth-level structure in the state.

This will be Nabin's second state visit after West Bengal since assuming office as the BJP President.

According to a press statement issued by BJP National Media Co-head Sanjay Mayukh, the visit will focus on organisational preparedness and direct interaction with party 'karyakartas' (workers) across constituencies.

The BJP Chief is scheduled to arrive at the Manohar International Airport in Panaji at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, where he will be accorded a welcome by senior party office bearers.

He will then chair a meeting of the State BJP Core Committee at the party's state office in Panaji at 12:15 p.m.

Later in the day, the BJP National President will call on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at his residence in Altinho at 1:25 p.m., followed by a meeting with BJP MLAs at Hotel Taj Vivanta in Panaji at 3 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., Nabin will offer prayers at the Shree Mahalasa Narayani Devalaya in South Goa's Verna.

He will subsequently chair a meeting of the South Goa District Committee at the district office in Margao at 5:15 p.m.

The day will conclude with a meeting involving state BJP office bearers, party's state morcha presidents, mandal prabharis, mandal presidents and mandal general secretaries at Hotel Vivanta in Panaji.

On January 31, Nabin will visit and inspect the construction site of the new BJP office at Kadamba Plateau, Old Goa, at 9:15 a.m.

He will then pay tributes at the samadhi sthals of former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar and Goa's first Chief Minister Bhausaheb Bandodkar at 10:15 a.m.

At 10:50 a.m., the BJP National President will address a Karyakarta Sammelan comprising booth presidents and mandal committee members at the Taleigao Community Centre in Caranzalem.

He is scheduled to have lunch at the residence of a party karyakarta in Saligao constituency at 1:30 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, Nabin will chair a booth committee meeting of the Mapusa constituency at 3:30 p.m., followed by an interaction with the North Goa District Committee at the district office in Mapusa at 4:30 p.m.