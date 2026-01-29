Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Fog In The Morning, Cold All Day, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: On January 30, Prayagraj is expected to have dense fog, cold winds, and light clouds during the day. Get the hour-by-hour weather update for the whole day
On Jan 30, 2026, Prayagraj will be cold and foggy. IMD predicts a max temp of 20°C and a min of 10°C. Dense morning fog will reduce visibility. Expect a cold day with light clouds.
A western disturbance has increased cold in North India. Dense fog in Prayagraj until 8 AM, then light clouds. Winds from the northwest at 15-25 km/h. Sunrise: 6:45 AM, Sunset: 5:45 PM.
At 7 AM, it's 11°C with dense fog. By 12 PM, 18°C and partly cloudy. At 5 PM, clear skies and 13°C. The temperature will drop to 10°C by 10 PM. Humidity is 70-80%. No heavy rain.
Prayagraj's air quality is poor (AQI 150-200). Those with respiratory issues should stay inside. Magh Mela may be affected. Expect train/flight delays. Wear masks and warm clothes.
IMD issued a yellow alert. Temps are stable until Jan 31, but a cold wave may start in Feb. The cold is worse near the Ganga. Visitors should pack woolens. Check IMD updates.
