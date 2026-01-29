Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Early Morning Fog With Sunny Day Check Forecast

Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: How will the weather be in Gurgaon on January 30? Find out if there will be fog in the morning, and what the sun and wind conditions will be. Will there be relief from the cold or will it get worse?

The weather in Gurgaon on January 30, 2026, is expected to be a relief. According to the IMD, the sky will be partly cloudy, but there's no chance of rain. The max temp will be around 20°C and the min around 11°C. It'll be cold, but not too bothersome. A slight chill will be felt in the morning and at night.

After recent rains in Delhi-NCR, the cold has increased, and its effect will be seen in Gurgaon. There might be light fog in the morning, but sunshine is expected as the day goes on. Winds from the northeast at 6-8 km/h will keep the weather pleasant. Sunrise is at 7:11 AM and sunset at 6:00 PM.

At 7 AM, the temperature will be around 12°C with light clouds. By 12 PM, it could reach 18°C, making the weather quite comfortable. The sky will clear up by 5 PM, with the temp around 14°C. At 10 PM, it might drop to 11°C. The UV index will be low all day, and there's no risk of rain.

Gurgaon's air quality is expected to be in the moderate category. The AQI might stay between 150 and 200, meaning the situation is under control. The weather is good for commuters, and air travel should be normal. However, protection from the cold is necessary, especially in the morning and late evening.

The IMD has not issued any special warnings for Gurgaon. On Jan 31, sunshine will increase, and the temp could reach 23°C. The average max temp for Gurgaon in January is 21°C and the min is 9°C. The effect of the western disturbance has weakened. Light warm clothes will be enough when going out, and driving will be safe.