Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Fog, Cold Winds Check Forecast

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: On January 30, rain, dense fog, and cold winds will once again cause trouble in Delhi. Get the hour-by-hour weather forecast, alerts, and precautions.

On Jan 30, 2026, Delhi's weather will be unusual. Expect dense clouds, cold winds, and light rain in the morning. The IMD says skies will be cloudy with light to moderate rain. The max temp will be around 19°C and min 9°C, making it feel colder.

The effect of a Western Disturbance is clear in Delhi-NCR. After rain on Jan 27-28, the weather on Jan 30 won't be clear. Dusty winds of 30-40 km/h may blow, increasing the cold and reducing visibility, especially in the morning.

Around 7 AM, the temp will be near 10°C with dense fog. By 12 PM, it might rise to 16°C with clouds and a chance of drizzle. Strong, cold winds at 5 PM will increase the chill. The temp could drop to 9°C by 10 PM. Sunrise is at 7:10 AM, sunset at 5:58 PM.

Delhi's air quality may also be a concern, with AQI expected between 250-300 (poor). This can affect people with respiratory issues. Masks are advised outdoors. Flights and trains may be delayed due to fog, so travelers should be cautious.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Jan 30. Wear warm clothes, hats, and gloves. Stay hydrated with warm water. Keep elderly and children indoors. Roads may be slippery after rain, so drive carefully. This weather may last until Jan 31.