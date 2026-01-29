1,344 Emergency Response Centers Operate In Kyiv - State Emergency Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced during a press conference by Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, the largest number of forces and resources are concentrated in the Kyiv region to overcome the emergency in the energy sector. A large number of people from other regions, mainly from the central and western regions of Ukraine, are being brought in on a rotational basis to carry out emergency repair work on energy facilities. Rescuers are also being involved in work at invincibility points," he said.

Khorunzhyi reported that 1,344 invincibility points are operating in Kyiv, the vast majority of which are stationary and operated by local authorities. The State Emergency Service operates 24 emergency response centers and 104 mobile assistance centers in 70 locations. They are located near houses without heating or electricity. In total, approximately 120,000 people have received assistance at these stations since the beginning of the crisis.

According to Khorunzhyi, the only condition under which State Emergency Service employees can ask people to leave mobile invincibility points is an air raid alert.

He added that the list of emergency response centers is available in the Diia app and on the Kyiv Digital platform.

As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service explained that the beds in invincibility points in Kyiv are primarily intended for people who need assistance in emergencies or for medical reasons.