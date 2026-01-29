Shimla Weather LATEST Update: Relief After Snowfall, Know Forecast Here

Shimla Weather LATEST Update: On January 30, clear weather is expected in Shimla amidst the cold. How good is today for tourism? Get the full details of Shimla's weather. Read On Here

On Jan 30, 2026, Shimla's weather will be cold but clear. The IMD predicts a high of 14°C and a low of 7°C. No heavy rain or snow is expected, but light showers may hit higher areas.

Heavy snowfall was seen in Himachal Pradesh recently. An orange alert was issued for Jan 26-27. The weather cleared up on Jan 28-29, and conditions will remain stable on Jan 30. Light winds will blow at 10-20 km/h. Sunrise is at 7:20 AM and sunset at 5:45 PM.

At 7 AM, the temp will be around 8°C with cloudy skies. By 12 PM, it may reach 13°C with some sun. At 5 PM, the weather will be clear with a temp of about 9°C. By 10 PM, it will get colder, dropping to 7°C. Humidity will be between 50-60%.

Shimla's air will be clean with an estimated AQI of 63 (moderate). PM2.5 levels will also be low. It's a great day for tourists. Roads are open, the ropeway is running, and flights are normal. Caution is advised for those heading to higher altitudes.

The IMD has issued a mild warning as a new western disturbance may have an effect from Jan 31. Shimla's average Jan temp is around 10/2°C. The weather is fine for a Mall Road stroll, but thermals, jackets, and woolens are a must. Check weather apps and IMD updates before heading out.