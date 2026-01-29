4 Bold Predictions For The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Matches That Could Shock Fans Worldwide

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble could deliver surprises. Rising stars, shocking eliminations, and rivalries may define the night. Here are four bold predictions that could change the course of the event.

Je'Von Evans has joined RAW, while Trick Williams signed with SmackDown and already competed for a title shot. Evans debuted with Los Americanos, and WWE teased Oba Femi's arrival. Evans could deliver highlight‐reel escapes, echoing Kofi Kingston's famous survival spots. Meanwhile, Femi is expected to dominate, potentially recording the most eliminations. His main‐roster debut is being timed perfectly for the Rumble to showcase him as unstoppable.

Gunther has carved a reputation as a destroyer of legends, retiring Goldberg and John Cena. At the Rumble, he could add AJ Styles to his list. Brock Lesnar, rumored to be nearing retirement, is also in the match. WWE hinted at a Gunther‐Lesnar clash back in 2023. To set up a WrestleMania 42 showdown, Gunther eliminating Lesnar would be the ultimate statement. If he loses to Styles earlier, ousting Lesnar would restore his momentum.

The Iron Man or Iron Woman spot has become a tradition, rewarding stars who last the longest. In 2025, Penta held the men's record at 42 minutes, while Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and John Cena followed. For the women, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez all lasted over an hour, with Perez setting a record at 1:07:47. This year, Lyra Valkyria and Sol Ruca could fight for that honor. WWE has heavily backed Ruca, while Valkyria is seen as a future champion. Their extended runs would highlight their rising importance.

Cody Rhodes winning another Rumble would feel repetitive, given his underwhelming reign as Undisputed Champion. His ongoing feud with Jacob Fatu provides a better story. During the Rumble, the two could clash and eliminate each other. This outcome would protect both men while keeping their rivalry alive. It also sets the stage for another major showdown later in the year, ensuring their feud remains central without overshadowing other competitors.