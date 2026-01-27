403
Germany Advises U.S. Travelers to Be “Vigilant” After U.S. Shooting
(MENAFN) Germany issued a heightened travel advisory on Tuesday, urging its citizens to exercise "vigilant" caution when visiting the United States after federal immigration agents fatally shot an American in Minneapolis.
The Foreign Ministry posted the warning on its official website, directing travelers to avoid areas where confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement have turned violent.
"In Minneapolis and other cities, demonstrations have sometimes led to violent clashes with immigration and security authorities. Stay informed via local media. Be vigilant and stay away from crowds where violence could potentially break out," the Foreign Ministry said on its website.
Authorities further instructed German nationals to "remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities and local security forces."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced alarm Monday regarding the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota, questioning whether lethal force was warranted during the encounter with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.
"I find the news we've been getting from the USA in the last few days indeed worrying. And it's obviously always one region or one city that is affected," Merz said in Hamburg.
"I assume that the American authorities will now really clarify whether it was necessary to shoot here, whether there really was a threat to the officers involved. In any case, I have to say I find this level of use of violence in the USA worrying, to put it that way," he added.
Federal agents killed the 37-year-old man Saturday in Minneapolis, marking the second time this month that a US citizen has died at the hands of federal law enforcement in the city. While Washington characterized the shooting as self-defense, video evidence circulating online contradicts that account.
