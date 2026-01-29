Dushara Vijayan On Winning Best Actress Award: This Is Not A Destination!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Dushara Vijayan, who has now won the Tamil Nadu government's State Film Award for Best Actress (Special Mention) for the year 2022 for her performance in the Tamil film 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu', has now penned a note of acceptance in which she has pointed out that this was not a destination and that it was a "reminder to stay rooted, to stay brave and to keep going."

The actress, who issued a statement soon after the Tamil Nadu government announced the awards, shared her note of acceptance on her social media timelines.

In her statement, the actress said, "With a heart full of gratitude, I accept the Tamil Nadu State Award - Best Actress (Special Mention) for 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' (2022). To be recognised by the Tamil Nadu Government, by the land that raised my dreams and shaped my art, is an honour I will carry with humility and pride."

The actress further said, "I am equally overwhelmed that 'Sarpatta Parambarai', a film so close to my soul, received the State Award for 2021. This journey was never mine alone. These films were born from collective courage, trust and love for cinema, for stories that matter and for truth."

Expressing gratitude to the government and the jury, she wrote, "My deepest thanks to the Government Of Tamilnadu, the jury, my directors, writers, technicians and every co-artist who walked beside me. You made space for me to grow, to stumble, to rise and to believe."

The actress also congratulated all the other winners, saying, "To my fellow award winners, your work inspires, challenges and reminds us why cinema matters. Congratulations to each one of you. We share this moment and we share the responsibility of honouring it."

Dushara ended the note with a message to her fans. She said, "And to my fans, my constant strength, thank you for seeing me, supporting me and holding my hand through every role. Your love fuels my fire. I promise to keep working harder, dreaming deeper and choosing stories with honesty and courage in all the years to come. This is not a destination. It is a reminder to stay rooted, to stay brave and to keep going. With love and gratitude, Dushara Vijayan."