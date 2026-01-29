Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Fades In Late Magh Rain Forecast In THESE Places

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The winter vibe is fading in Bengal at end of Magh. Although winter hasn't officially ended, the temperature has started to rise in South Bengal. How long will this weather last? See the full photo gallery for details

The Alipore weather office reports rising temperatures in South Bengal. It feels warm at night, and intense cold won't return. Morning fog will persist in seven southern districts and North Bengal. Darjeeling may see light rain or snow, with light rain also possible in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.

The weather office reports an active cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar. Also, a western disturbance near Jammu and Kashmir may cause light rain in a few places in North Bengal. Snowfall is possible in Darjeeling and a couple of other places. However, most districts will be covered in a blanket of dense fog in the morning.

According to the weather office, the fog will continue until Monday. A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur on Friday. Light to moderate fog is also likely in other districts.

Dry weather prevailed in North and South Bengal. In North Bengal, Darjeeling recorded a minimum of 4.0°C and Cooch Behar 10.7°C, above normal. In South Bengal, Kalyani was at 12.0°C. Dry weather will continue, with morning fog reducing visibility to 200-999 meters in some places.

Light rain or snow is possible in Darjeeling, and light rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. No special warnings issued. Kolkata will have morning fog and clear skies later, with max temp 27°C and min 15°C. Little temperature change is expected next week, with dry weather and no chance of rain.