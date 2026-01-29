US Government Shutdown Averted As Trump, Democrats Strike Deal Over Immigration Raids, DHS Funding - What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump and Democrats reportedly struck a deal to avert a partial government shutdown and temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as they negotiate new restrictions for Trump 's surge of immigration enforcement.

The development came as the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis sparked a major uproar.

According to Bloomberg, the two sides agreed to separate homeland security funding from the rest of the legislation and fund DHS for two weeks while they debate Democratic demands for curbs on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The potential deal came after Democrats voted to block legislation to fund DHS on Thursday.

Trump announced that a deal had been reached and urged both parties to vote for it.

Trump said in a social media post that“Republicans and Democrats have come together to get the vast majority of the government funded until September,” while extending current funding for Homeland Security.

He encouraged members of both parties to cast a“much needed Bipartisan 'YES' vote.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson earlier on Thursday indicated it could be difficult to get members, who are on a scheduled break in their home districts, back to Washington before the chamber is regularly due to resume on Monday.

The deal would separate the debate over aggressive immigration tactics from a broad funding package that Congress must pass before midnight Friday to ensure that agencies such as the Pentagon and the Department of Health and Human Services can operate without interruption, Reuters reported.

What's the matter exactly?

Angered by the shooting of a second US citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis last weekend, Senate Democrats had threatened to hold up the funding package, in an effort to force Trump to rein in the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees federal immigration enforcement.

The agreement would strip out DHS from the funding bill, allowing Congress to pass the overall package of bills quickly and avert a partial government shutdown on Saturday.

DHS funding would be extended for two weeks, giving negotiators time to reach an agreement on immigration tactics.

Senate Democrats demanded new restrictions on federal immigration agents, including an end to roving patrols, a ban on face masks and a requirement to wear body cameras.

The shooting death of nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents on Saturday spurred widespread public outrage, prompting the Trump administration to de-escalate operations in the region.