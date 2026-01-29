403
MWW Launches Supply Chain, Logistics And Infrastructure Practice
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - MikeWorldWide has launched a supply chain, logistics and infrastructure communications practice, expanding its advisory capabilities for clients operating across increasingly complex global supply chains.
The new practice brings together the agency's expertise in corporate reputation, crisis communications, public affairs, ESG and executive visibility to support communications across the supply chain, from sourcing and manufacturing through distribution, infrastructure access and last-mile delivery.
MWW said the launch reflects how supply chain and logistics issues have become more central to corporate reputation, risk management and leadership decision-making.
The practice will serve clients across transportation, manufacturing, e-commerce, infrastructure development, energy and emerging technology, and will be led by a senior, cross-functional team drawn from across the agency.
MWW said the offering builds on its existing work advising clients on supply chain-related communications, including IPOs, rebranding efforts and labor and workforce issues.
