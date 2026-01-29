Toll Brothers Announces New Austin-Area Luxury Home Community Opening Soon In Kyle, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clara Vista at Waterridge will feature exclusive amenities and luxury homes in a prime Hays County location

KYLE, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Austin-area community, Clara Vista at Waterridge, is coming soon to Kyle, Texas. This master-planned community will feature elegant single-family homes and exclusive resort-style amenities, offering an exceptional lifestyle. Construction of the model homes is underway at 134 Shiner Ave. in Kyle, and the community is anticipated to open in March 2026.









Clara Vista at Waterridge will offer luxurious home designs ranging from 3,150 to over 5,900 square feet, situated on spacious 80- and 100-foot-wide home sites. The two new professionally decorated model homes will showcase the stunning designs and features available in the community. Homes will be priced from the mid-$800,000s.

The community has also just unveiled its plans for the community clubhouse, resort-style pool, and playground, designed to provide residents with premier leisure and recreation opportunities.

"We are thrilled to introduce Clara Vista at Waterridge, which will provide home shoppers with an incredible opportunity to enjoy luxury living in a vibrant community setting," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "With thoughtfully designed amenities and beautifully crafted homes, Clara Vista at Waterridge is poised to become one of the most sought-after communities in the area."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.