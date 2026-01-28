MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Action Home Services, a leading landscaping and exterior construction company based in Toronto, has released a comprehensive study identifying the top landscaping contractors serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in 2026. The report offers homeowners and property professionals a clear overview of the region's most reputable, high-performing landscaping firms and highlights what differentiates them in a competitive market.

As interest in outdoor living spaces continues to grow, especially following the increased focus on improving home comfort and sustainability, finding the right landscaping contractor has never been more important. The Action Home Services study examines the services, experience, client reviews, industry awards, and overall reputation of landscaping companies across Toronto and the GTA.

Top Landscaping Contractors Highlighted Across Key Criteria

At the top of the list, Action Home Services was named the #1 landscaping contractor in the GTA. With more than 10 years of industry experience, the firm stands out for its comprehensive service offerings, including landscape design and construction, interlocking projects, pool installations, and outdoor living enhancements. Homeowners across the GTA praised the company's strong project management, transparent timelines, and free 3D design consultations that bring clients' visions to life before work begins.

The study ranked the top 10 landscaping firms in the GTA, recognizing companies that excel in expertise, customer service, quality of workmanship, and overall value. Among those featured were a mix of long-established firms with decades of service and emerging contractors known for modern design, specialty services, and strong local reputations.

Key aspects the study factored into its rankings include the breadth of services offered, the number of years in business, client testimonials and reviews, industry awards, and additional benefits like free consultations and warranty coverage. This approach ensures homeowners can make well-informed decisions when planning landscaping projects - whether they're updating garden beds, installing outdoor kitchens, or reimagining large backyard spaces.

Insights for Homeowners and Industry Professionals

According to the report, selecting a landscaping contractor in 2026 should involve careful consideration of experience and credentials. Many of the top companies identified provide comprehensive project oversight, from initial design to final construction, with warranties and professional certifications that reassure clients about long-term success.

“The right landscaping contractor does more than install features - they guide clients through a thoughtful design process, help with permits and logistics, and deliver results that stand up to changing seasons,” the Action Home Services study notes, emphasizing the value of professional landscaping in increasing property enjoyment and value.

About Action Home Services

Action Home Services is a Toronto-based landscaping and exterior contracting firm dedicated to transforming outdoor spaces throughout the GTA. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and design excellence, the company offers full-service landscaping, interlocking, pool installation, and outdoor construction services. Backed by years of experience and numerous awards, Action Home Services continues to lead the industry in delivering functional, beautiful, and long-lasting outdoor environments.

For the full study and detailed rankings of all featured contractors, please visit the study Landscaping Contractors in Toronto & GTA 2026.

