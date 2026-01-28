PM Modi Highlights India's Energy Growth & Global Investment Opportunities At India Energy Week 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)India Energy Week 2026 opened in Goa with participation from nearly 125 countries, including ministers, ambassadors, industry leaders and energy experts.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the platform has quickly become a key global forum for discussions on energy security and sustainability.

The Prime Minister said India, as the world's fastest-growing major economy, is seeing rising energy demand while also supporting global energy needs. He noted that India is among the top five exporters of petroleum products, supplying over 150 countries, and invited global companies to explore partnerships through India Energy Week.

Energy Reforms and Investment Push

Modi said India offers major investment opportunities across the energy value chain. He highlighted reforms in oil and gas exploration, including wider access to exploration areas, fewer 'no-go' zones and industry-friendly regulatory changes.

India aims to attract USD 100 billion in oil and gas investments by the end of the decade and expand its exploration area to one million square kilometres. Over 170 exploration blocks have already been awarded, with the Andaman–Nicobar Basin identified as a key future area.

Refining, LNG and Infrastructure Expansion

India's refining capacity stands at about 260 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and is planned to expand beyond 300 MMTPA. The Prime Minister said India ranks second globally in refining and could move to the top position in the coming years.

He also highlighted growing LNG demand, with a target to meet 15 per cent of energy needs through LNG. Investments are planned in LNG terminals, pipelines and transport. A Rs 70,000 crore shipbuilding programme has been launched, including plans to build LNG vessels in India.

Rising Petrochemical Demand

With a large population and expanding economy, India's demand for petrochemicals is expected to grow steadily. The Prime Minister said this creates strong investment opportunities in both upstream and downstream energy segments.

Summing up, he said India is moving from energy security towards energy independence, supported by reforms and a transparent, investor-friendly environment. He estimated energy sector investment opportunities at around USD 500 billion and urged global players to“Make in India, Innovate in India, Scale with India and Invest in India.”

(KNN Bureau)

