Rajasthan SHOCKER! Man Kicks Woman Dancing To DJ At Public Event, Crowd Watches

A shocking video allegedly from Rajasthan's Barmer district has triggered widespread anger after a man was seen openly kicking a woman who was dancing to DJ music at a public event. The incident, believed to have taken place during a local celebration, shows the woman wearing a veil and dancing calmly when the man suddenly kicks her from behind. She falls forward as music continues to play and people continue dancing.

A man openly kicks a woman dancing to DJ music in public, and everyone just stands there watching like it's a spectacle, Barmer twitter/pw7Unp8RIr

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 28, 2026

What has shocked viewers the most is not just the violence, but the complete lack of response from the people standing nearby. Several men can be seen continuing to dance as if nothing happened. No one steps in to help the woman or stop the man.

In the video, the woman is seen dancing with a veil covering her head, suggesting a traditional setting. Without any visible provocation, a man walks up and forcefully kicks her. She stumbles and falls ahead.

The woman briefly turns back and appears to confront him. However, the man shows no remorse. Other men around them continue dancing to loud DJ music. The video ends without any intervention or support for the woman.

The clip has been widely shared on social media and has drawn strong reactions from across the country.

Social media users have strongly condemned the act. Many called it shameful and disturbing. Several people questioned how such violence could happen in public while others simply watched.

One user wrote that the man should be“kicked by the police.” Another described the video as“very disturbing” and urged Rajasthan Police to take action. Many users said the silence of the crowd was just as worrying as the assault itself.

This is absolutely shameful and disturbing against a woman in public-and people just watching instead of intervening-shows a complete moral failure. This is not“entertainment,” it's a crime. Immediate action and strict punishment are needed. @PoliceRajasthan

- Amol Powar (@AmolPowar) January 28, 2026

Some comments expressed deep concern about the treatment of women in public spaces. Others questioned why no one present tried to stop the man or protect the woman.

Rajasthan Police were repeatedly tagged in posts demanding immediate action against the man seen in the video. Some users also tagged senior officials, including IAS officer Tina Dabi, urging authorities to take the matter seriously.

Several posts stressed that public violence against women is a crime and should not be ignored, especially when video evidence is available.

He should be kicked by police

- Sangita (@sangita88x) January 28, 2026

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation of an FIR or arrest linked to the video. However, the growing outrage has increased pressure on authorities to respond.

The incident has also reopened debate about bystander behaviour. Many users questioned why no one intervened when the woman was attacked in full public view.

Some comments defended the silence, asking why others should intervene. This response itself triggered further anger, with many saying such thinking reflects moral decline.

Others highlighted that public events should be safe for everyone, especially women, and that silence only encourages further violence.

With the people acting as if nothing happened, the viral video has raised concerns about women's safety at public and social events.

Many stressed that dancing at a public or family event does not justify violence under any circumstance.

The incident from Barmer is now being seen as a symbol of deeper social problems, where abuse happens openly and accountability is missing.