Telegram Founder Calls WhatsApp “Braindead”
(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the Russian tech entrepreneur behind Telegram, has asserted that WhatsApp provides no meaningful privacy, following a recent lawsuit against its parent company.
An international class-action suit was filed last week against Meta Platforms, Inc. in a US district court. Plaintiffs from countries including Australia, Brazil, and India accuse the company of making false claims regarding the privacy of its WhatsApp service.
“You’d have to be braindead to believe WhatsApp is secure in 2026,” Durov wrote on X on Monday, ridiculing the notion that Meta cannot read users’ messages. “When we analyzed how WhatsApp implemented its ‘encryption’, we found multiple attack vectors.”
The lawsuit directly challenges WhatsApp’s core privacy promise: default end-to-end encryption using the Signal protocol. Plaintiffs claim that, contrary to WhatsApp’s in-app assertion that “only people in this chat can read, listen to, or share” messages, Meta and WhatsApp “store, analyze, and can access virtually all of WhatsApp users’ purportedly ‘private’ communications.” The complaint cites unnamed whistleblowers as sources.
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone firmly denied the allegations. “Any claim that people’s WhatsApp messages are not encrypted is categorically false and absurd,” Stone said, describing the lawsuit as “a frivolous work of fiction.”
Durov has long criticized WhatsApp as a “tool of surveillance,” advising users to avoid it entirely, particularly since its 2014 acquisition by Meta (then Facebook). In 2022, he warned that vulnerabilities in WhatsApp discovered “regularly” were likely intentional “backdoors,” rather than accidental flaws.
