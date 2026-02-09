Nebras Energy Achieves Net Profit Of QR1,361M In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the chairmanship of H E Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, yesterday the Board of Directors (“BOD”) of Nebras Energy approved the financial results for the fiscal year ended on 31st December 2025.

Nebras Energy reported revenue of QR2,982m compared to QR2,999m during the same period in 2024. Gross profit amounted to QR1,016m compared to QR994m during the same period in 2024.

This performance generated a net profit (attributable to the equity holders of the Company) of QR1,361m (EPS: QR1.24) compared to QR1,416m (EPS: QR1.29) during 2024.

During the year, Nebras Energy market share in Qatar in the supply of electricity was 55 percent and desalinated water was 69 percent.

Nebras Energy remains to be in an excellent financial position with a strong credit rating of 'A1' with stable outlook from Moody's.

The BOD has recommended a dividend per share of QR0.506 for the second half of the year, bringing the total dividend to QR0.75 per share during the year, to be approved at the Annual Shareholders General Assembly on 8 March 2026.

The total dividend payment for the year will be QR825m, which is 61 percent of the net profit of the company.