Faraday Future Launches Three Series of Robot Products in Las Vegas at the Annual NADA Show
(MENAFN- 1) •Three robotic products, FF Futurist, FF Master, and FX Aegis, start sales and pre-order collection on the same day, with the first batch of deliveries planned for the end of February. The Mobile Manipulator Robot Series is planned to be launched later in the second quarter.
•Pricing of the three robots was also announced with the FF Futurist series starting from $34,990, plus $5,000 Ecosystem Skill Package; the FF Master series starting from $19,990, plus $3,000 Ecosystem Skill Package; and the FX Aegis series, starting from $2,499, plus $1,000 Ecosystem Skills Package.
Las Vegas, NV (Feb. 09, 2026) – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) announced the launch of three Embodied AI (EAI) robot series at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, aiming to become the first U.S. company to deliver both humanoid and quadruped robots simultaneously.
The newly unveiled lineup includes FF Futurist, a full-size professional humanoid robot; FF Master, an athletic humanoid robot designed for high performance and cost efficiency; and FX Aegis, a quadruped robot built for security and companionship in complex environments.
Faraday Future confirmed that sales and paid pre-orders for all three robots have opened, with the first deliveries planned for the end of February. Pricing starts at $34,990 for FF Futurist, $19,990 for FF Master, and $2,499 for FX Aegis, with optional ecosystem skills packages available.
The Company also reported that more than 1,200 units are already covered by non-binding, non-refundable B2B deposits, signaling strong early demand. Production preparation, customization, testing, and data training are currently underway to accelerate deliveries.
Faraday Future also showcased its integrated “Three-in-One” EAI Robotics ecosystem strategy and introduced the FF Par partner program, positioning robotics alongside EAI vehicles as a key driver of the Company’s next phase of growth.
“Today marks a pivotal and exciting point in FF’s history, one that we’ve been planning for some time now,” said YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO at FF. “Working alongside humans, we believe EAI robots will help reshape productivity models and drive a new leap forward in productivity through human–machine symbiosis.”
“Today, the issues and pain points that limited robotics advancement in the past have turned into massive industry opportunities,” said tech creator Jon Rettinger. “Breakthroughs in large language models, AI computing power, battery technology, and world models have changed the equation. There’s no doubt that the embodied AI robotics industry is reaching a critical moment— a tipping point where technological breakthroughs are giving way to large-scale commercialization.”
FF firmly believes that FF’s user co-creation ecosystem will inject new vitality into automotive dealerships across the United States—offering an innovative solution built on user operations and intelligent terminal ecosystems. FF also believes that the future sales channels for robotics will highly overlap with automotive channels. Tomorrow’s car dealers can evolve into “intelligent terminal operators”—selling both vehicles and robotics products.
Looking over the long-term, FF believes that global robot ownership could reach tens of billions of units over time, potentially far exceeding the scale of today’s global automobile fleet.
