Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Minister Of Economic Growth Of Australia's State Of Victoria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed met yesterday with Member of Parliament and Minister of Economic Growth, Jobs, and Finance of the Australian State of Victoria, H E Danny Pearson, who is visiting Doha. Discussions during the meeting focused on Qatar-Australia trade and investment cooperation and ways to bolster it. The two sides also discussed a host of topics of mutual interest. Separately, Minister Al-Sayed also met yesterday with Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Panama, H E Julio Moltó who is currently visiting the country.