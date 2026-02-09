Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Minister Of Economic Growth Of Australia's State Of Victoria

2026-02-09 03:01:53
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed met yesterday with Member of Parliament and Minister of Economic Growth, Jobs, and Finance of the Australian State of Victoria, H E Danny Pearson, who is visiting Doha. Discussions during the meeting focused on Qatar-Australia trade and investment cooperation and ways to bolster it. The two sides also discussed a host of topics of mutual interest. Separately, Minister Al-Sayed also met yesterday with Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Panama, H E Julio Moltó who is currently visiting the country.

The Peninsula

