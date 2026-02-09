403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait CAPT Strengthens Cooperation, Discusses Mutual Topics With PAHW
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Acting Secretary-General of the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), Brigadier General Dr. Sharif Al-Kandari, met with the Deputy Director General for Control and Information Systems Affairs at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), Amina Al-Awadhi, to discuss topics of mutual interest, particularly those related to illegal residents.
In a press statement on Monday, CAPT said that the meeting took place at their headquarters, Naif Palace, with several agency leaders in attendance, it aimed to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two entities.
The statement added that this collaboration is intended to streamline procedures and integrate institutional work, aligning with a strategic approach to fostering synergy among government bodies and developing a collaborative work system that serves the public interest. (end)
hmd
In a press statement on Monday, CAPT said that the meeting took place at their headquarters, Naif Palace, with several agency leaders in attendance, it aimed to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the two entities.
The statement added that this collaboration is intended to streamline procedures and integrate institutional work, aligning with a strategic approach to fostering synergy among government bodies and developing a collaborative work system that serves the public interest. (end)
hmd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment