Jack Dorsey's Block Could Cut Up To 10% Of Staff, Report Says

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Block Inc. is pursuing a broad restructuring designed to sharpen efficiency, align its product lines, and knit together Cash App 's consumer payments with Square 's merchant services. The plan has prompted conversations within the company about role reductions during annual performance reviews, a sign that management is tightening cost controls as it recalibrates its business mix. People familiar with the matter say as many as 10% of Block's workforce could be affected, a substantial slice for a company that employed just under 11,000 people as of late November. The move arrives as Block seeks to balance near-term profitability with long-running bets in crypto and fintech innovation.

The restructure, which began taking clearer form after a 2024 reorganization, is intended to bring Cash App more tightly in line with Square, Block's merchant services division. By integrating the consumer-to-business payments ecosystem, executives hope to create a more seamless flow of users across services and reduce redundancies within operations. The strategy reflects a broader industry trend: fintech firms are recalibrating their internal structures to preserve margins as competition intensifies and users demand more integrated products.

Beyond cost discipline, Block has pressed ahead with growth initiatives that extend well beyond payments. The company has been expanding its newer lines, including a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) mining venture under Proto and an artificial intelligence project known as Goose. While some investors worry about“growth at any cost” disclosures, Block is positioning these projects as long-duration bets that could diversify revenue streams in a crypto-rich future. The balance sheet, however, continues to reflect the complexity of crypto exposure: the company's third-quarter results highlighted both the potential and the risk of its bitcoin activities.

Block shares rallied on the latest trading day, ending Friday up nearly 5%. The move underscores a market that remains sensitive to earnings trajectories and the trajectory of Block's efficiency drive as investors weigh the potential upside from its crypto and AI bets against the near-term impact of cost reductions.

The company is set to report its fourth-quarter results on February 26. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected adjusted earnings of about $403 million, or 68 cents per share, on roughly $6.25 billion in revenue. Those projections sit against Block's prior quarter, when it posted net income of $461.5 million on $6.11 billion in revenue. Gross profit rose 18% year over year, driven by 24% growth in Cash App and 9% growth in Square, though some performance metrics missed Wall Street expectations and weighed on sentiment.

On the revenue mix, Bitcoin contributed a significant portion in the third quarter, generating roughly $1.97 billion in revenue, a decline from $2.4 billion a year earlier but still the company's second-largest revenue stream. Block held 8,780 BTC worth over $1 billion by the end of September, though the company logged a quarterly valuation loss of about $59 million on its bitcoin holdings. Those figures illustrate the tension between crypto as a revenue engine and the volatility that accompanies digital asset exposure.

Block's push into crypto-enabled payments has been a core feature of its broader strategy. In November of last year, Square, Block's payments arm, rolled out a Bitcoin payments option at checkout via its point-of-sale terminals, enabling merchants to accept BTC directly and offering multiple pathways for conversion and settlement. The feature builds on earlier tools that let merchants convert a portion of daily card sales into Bitcoin as part of Square's wallet ecosystem, reinforcing the company's aim to embed cryptocurrency into everyday transactions. The expansion has reached millions of sellers across eight countries, underscoring Block's ambition to normalize crypto in everyday commerce.

The broader narrative around Block's strategy also touches on how it manages digital-asset capabilities within a traditional payments framework. Some observers have flagged regulatory and market risks inherent in crypto-adjacent businesses, while others highlight the potential for cash flows from both merchant services and consumer wallets to harness network effects. In parallel with its payments ambitions, Block has signaled interest in stablecoins and other crypto-facilitated capabilities. The company's crypto endeavors are occasionally framed as a hedge against the volatility of traditional payments margins, even as they introduce new layers of risk that investors must monitor closely. For readers tracking this space, it's worth noting that stablecoin-related developments have drawn scrutiny and interest from regulators, a dynamic that could influence Block's product roadmap and timing of crypto-enabled features.

Why it matters

The near-term significance lies in Block's attempt to fuse its consumer and merchant ecosystems more tightly while continuing to push into crypto and AI experimentation. If the restructuring yields meaningful cost savings without sacrificing growth, Block could improve its operating leverage at a time when fintechs face margin pressure and competitive intensity. The company's ability to deliver a coherent cross-sell thesis-pulling Cash App users into Square's merchant services and vice versa-could unlock higher lifetime value per customer and create a more resilient revenue base.

From a crypto perspective, the scaling of BTC-related revenue and the ongoing mining and AI ventures signal a deliberate, long-horizon approach to digital assets as a core strategic differentiator. The Q3 bitcoin rebound in revenue-despite a year-over-year decline-demonstrates that crypto remains a material driver of Block's top line, even as the company navigates volatility in asset prices and the valuation challenges that come with large BTC holdings. The question for investors is whether the company's crypto investments translate into durable cash flows or whether they remain a portfolio of bets requiring ongoing capital allocation and risk management.

For users and developers in the payments and fintech space, Block's moves underscore a broader shift toward platform-centric models that knit together payments, wallets, and crypto services. If successful, the integration of Cash App with Square could yield more seamless onboarding, better data integration, and richer product ecosystems, enabling the company to monetize increasingly large audiences across both consumer and merchant segments. The ongoing expansion into mining and AI suggests Block intends to diversify away from reliance on any single revenue source, a strategy that could resonate with investors seeking exposure to multiple growth vectors within a single corporate banner.



Feb. 26 – Block's fourth-quarter earnings release and accompanying guidance, including updated profit metrics and potential commentary on the restructuring's impact on margins.

Progress updates on the 2024 reorganization, specifically any milestones tied to aligning Cash App with Square and improving cross-product customer journeys.

Operational updates from Proto (BTC mining) and Goose (AI) projects, including any partnerships, capital deployments, or pilot milestones. Regulatory developments or market signals affecting crypto-enabled payments and stablecoins, which could influence product timing and capital allocation.



Bloomberg article on Block cutting up to 10% of staff as part of an efficiency push.

Block's reported third-quarter results: net income, revenue, gross profit growth, and Bitcoin revenue details.

Square's November rollout of Bitcoin payments for merchants and related capabilities. Block's anticipated fourth-quarter earnings release date (Feb. 26) and consensus estimates.

What to watch next

