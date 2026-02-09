Gujarat's Textile, Garment Exports Set To Grow 100-150 Pc After India-US Trade Deal

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 9 (IANS) The trade agreement between India and the United States is expected to provide a substantial boost to Gujarat's exports, with medium-term growth in certain sectors projected to increase by 100-150 per cent, officials said on Monday.

The reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to approximately 18 per cent is set to make Indian products significantly more competitive in the American market, generating higher demand.

Gujarat, already India's leading export-oriented state under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, is likely to see major benefits across textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and renewable energy sectors.

According to official estimates,“The textile sector stands to gain the most from this agreement. Lower tariffs will make Gujarat's garments and home textiles far more competitive internationally. It is expected that medium-term exports will increase by 100-150 per cent."

Increased exports are anticipated to drive production growth in the state's key textile clusters and attract new orders from the United States, increasing profitability for manufacturers.

The agreement is also expected to provide a significant boost to Surat's diamond industry, the world's largest diamond polishing hub.

Tariff reductions will improve margins, stimulate fresh demand, and compensate for losses incurred due to previously high tariffs. Chemical and pharmaceutical clusters in Bharuch, Vapi, and Ahmedabad are projected to recover from past export declines of around 25-30 per cent.

Certain pharmaceutical products will now benefit from zero-duty or low-duty provisions, strengthening Gujarat's position in regulated American markets.

Renewable energy, particularly solar manufacturing, is also expected to gain momentum, as exports of solar panels and components become commercially more viable.

The agreement is likely to facilitate the entry of handicrafts and traditional artisan products into the US market, supporting rural economies.

Officials noted that the surge in exports and industrial activity will directly impact the state's economy, creating new employment opportunities in MSME units, factories, logistics, and ancillary services.

Enhanced industrial output and stronger MSMEs are expected to improve incomes for workers and entrepreneurs, further strengthening Gujarat's economic framework.

The interim trade agreement is being seen as a major achievement for Gujarat's industries, positioning the state as a leading player in the global value chain, particularly in high-value markets such as the United States.