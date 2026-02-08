Global Gurus Ranks Roger Spitz Among World's Top Futurist Professionals for 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Disruptive Futures Institute marks a milestone in the field of strategic foresight as Roger Spitz (B. Econ, M.Sc., FCA, APF) has been named one of the World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals for 2026 by Global Gurus. Ranking #15 worldwide, Spitz's inclusion in this prestigious cohort marks a pivotal moment in the 2026 momentum that has seen him emerge as the era's most relevant and visible futurist, board advisor, and headlining keynote speaker of systemic disruption.

The prestigious Global Gurus rankings - a rigorous, data-driven assessment of impact, unique conceptual contributions, and the practical ability of leaders to apply foresight to organizational success - place Spitz among a remarkable group of global icons, including Ray Kurzweil, Peter Diamandis, and Michio Kaku. This recognition validates a career-long mission: moving the global dialogue away from the futility of“predicting” the future toward the strategic imperative of“inventing” it through agency and systemic resilience.

THE END OF THE PREDICTABILITY ERA

As 2026 unfolds, the global landscape faces a confluence of self-reinforcing forces - what Spitz terms“Metaruptions.” In this environment, traditional forecasting has reached its expiration date. The Global Gurus selection committee highlighted that winners are chosen based on the profound impact their concepts have on teams and organizations. Spitz's proprietary AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) has become the definitive operating system for leaders navigating the UN-VICE (Unknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, Exponential) landscape.

“Being recognized by Global Gurus alongside the world's most respected futurist professionals is a testament to the global shift in leadership priorities,” said Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute.“We are no longer in a world where we can wait for the future to happen to us. The 2026 agenda is about reclaiming the agency to shape our trajectory. It is about moving from the 'wow' of disruptive technology to the 'how' of effective decision-making under deep uncertainty.”

2026: A RECORD-BREAKING YEAR OF GLOBAL INFLUENCE

Spitz's #15 ranking follows a series of landmark achievements that have defined the first half of the decade. His international bestseller, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, continued to sweep the 2024-2025 literary awards, recently winning the Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA), Harvey Chute First Place in Business & Enterprise, the Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award in Business & Economics, and the Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award in Business & Finance.

Under Spitz's leadership, the Disruptive Futures Institute has expanded its executive education and strategic intelligence foresight work, equipping boards and C-suites with tools for proactive impact. This momentum is further fueled by Spitz's Top Voice Award by Thinkers360, and 2026 Visionary Trilogy Global Tour, a suite of high-impact keynotes hailed as the definitive strategic compass for navigating the Metaruptive Age.

DEFINING THE "TECHISTENTIAL" DECADE

As the pioneer of“Techistentialism,” Spitz has become the go-to expert for organizations grappling with the "Intelligence Shift." While many focus on the technical mechanics of AI, Spitz focuses on the human decision-making that governs it. His ranking reflects his unique ability to bridge the gap between high-stakes investment banking (having advised on $25B+ in M&A transactions) and the philosophical depth required to lead in a deeply unpredictable era of synthetic biology, algorithmic governance, geotechnological race, and climate instability.

Global Gurus applies a rigorous set of criteria that goes far beyond simple popularity:

. Public Opinion (30%): Global voting from peers and organizations.

. Originality of Ideas (30%): The creation of unique concepts like Metaruptions.

. Impact & Practicality (20%): Measurable change in how organizations operate.

. Presentation & Publication (20%): The "Guru Factor" and reach of published works.

Being recognized as a Top 30 Global Futurist reinforces Spitz's status as a leading thought leader and the go-to futurist keynote speaker for 2026. This ranking caps a record period for Spitz.

THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE FOR METARUPTIVE TIMES

To meet the escalating demand for actionable foresight and strategic intelligence, Spitz launched the“Visionary Trilogy” global speaking tour in 2026. This hugely popular series of flagship keynotes dismantles the reliance on historical data, offering leaders a new strategic compass for the Metaruptive Ages.

For 2026, Spitz unveiled a suite of highly successful keynotes:

. The Visionary Trilogy: Spitz's flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

.“Futures Of...” Series: From algorithmic intelligence and synthetic biology to the new space economy, Spitz explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

. The Strategic Imperatives: High-impact special edition deep dive talks on (i)“Uncertainty” (Finance & Risk) and (ii)“Instability” (Geopolitics & Disorder).

.“Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour: Bringing the award-winning bestseller Disrupt With Impact to life through immersive workshops and keynotes.

Leaders and their boards require more than optimism: they need early signal detection, systems literacy, and the discernment to separate structural shifts from mere noise.

MEDIA BRIEFING NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026

Roger Spitz has emerged as the definitive global authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and technology-driven change, reaching millions worldwide through keynote addresses, media appearances, and executive advisory work. Since founding the Disruptive Futures Institute in 2020, Spitz has consistently been ranked as the #1 overall keynote futurist speaker for 2026 by leading agencies, media, and international platforms.

Recognized as the defining voice on disruption, artificial intelligence, and leadership in unpredictable environments, Spitz's top-tier ranking reflects a career forged at the sharpest edge of global decision-making. His insights are shaped by a unique combination of frontline experience and institutional trust, having previously served as Global Head of Technology M&A for a major investment bank where he advised on over $25 billion in transactions.

This rare practitioner's edge - forged in the crucible of Wall Street boardrooms, Silicon Valley dealmaking, and applied futures research - brings practical depth to decision-making under uncertainty, positioning Spitz as the go-to expert for high-stakes environments where uncertainty is the only constant.

Roger Spitz Key Distinctions, Global Acclaim & Rankings (2025-2026):

. Top Voice: Globally and North America (Thinkers360)

. #15 Global Futurist Professional: Recognized by Global Gurus (2026).

. Top 10 Thought Leader: Recognized globally as leading authority on Management, Education, and Venture Capital (Thinkers360).

. Award-Winning Author: Winner of the 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA), Harvey Chute First Place in Business & Enterprise, the Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award in Business & Economics, and the 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award in Business & Finance.

. Top Seller in Six Amazon Categories: Disrupt With Impact achieved bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Internet & Software, History of Philosophy & Science.

. Amazon Bestselling Across Six Countries: USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany



Recent 2025/2026 Bureau Rankings:

.“Roger Spitz is the leading authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making.” - London Speaker Bureau

. Motivational Speakers Agency:“The Top Ranked Futurist Speakers Shaping the Future in 2026” (Ranked #3 Score 9.8/10).

. Motivational Speakers Agency:“The Official Top 12 Technology Futurism Keynote Speakers to Hire”

. The Speakers Agency:“The World's 10 Best Futurist Speakers”

. Champions Speakers Agency:“20 World Leading Futurist Speakers Trending in 2026 - Official List”

. Named one of the world's most influential Futurism & Trends speakers by European Business Magazine.

. Recognized as top-ranked global futurist and technology keynote speaker by leading bureaus including London Speaker Bureau, APB Speakers, AAE Speakers, Champions Speakers, PepTalk, Talklab Palestras, The Speakers Agency, The Cyber Security Speakers Agency, and Celebrity Talent International.

Roger Spitz's status as #1 Global Futurist & Technology Speaker on disruption, foresight, and artificial intelligence, is backed by data-driven rankings from the world's leading speaker bureaus, media, and international platform rankings.



SPITZ's 2026 GLOBAL KEYNOTE PLATFORMS

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes, masterclasses, and executive retreats. For 2026, his speaking platform is structured around four distinct interventions:

I. THE VISIONARY TRILOGY (Signature Flagship Keynotes)

Spitz's core collection of three standalone keynotes designed to rewire how we think, decide, and lead in an unpredictable world.

Trusted by CEOs worldwide, Roger Spitz's Visionary Trilogy delivers three transformative keynotes that Rewire Your Mindset, Reclaim Intelligence, and Reinvent Leadership.

. 01: The Mindset Shift - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World:

Change is slow - until it isn't. By abandoning outdated playbooks and adopting a new operating system for deep uncertainty, we become shapers of tomorrow rather than its victims. Spitz explores uncharted waters, guiding organizations with a compass built for unpredictability.

. 02: The Intelligence Shift - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI:

As algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive, the value of human intelligence shifts from“answers” to“questions.” This session empowers leaders to reclaim agency and avoid“sleepwalking” into algorithmic determinism.

. 03: The Leadership Shift - Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures:

Applying the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), enabling leaders to build Antifragile foundations that grow stronger with shocks, develop an Anticipatory mindset, and use Agility to bridge today's choices with tomorrow's possibilities. The winners will be those who anticipate and adapt. The rest risk irrelevance.

Each keynote is actionable and high-impact, designed to unlock the capabilities you need to thrive amid uncertainty. Spitz equips audiences to rethink their worldviews, reclaim human intelligence, and reinvent leadership for unpredictable futures.

II. THE“FUTURES OF...” FRONTIER SERIES (Critical Frontier Keynotes)

From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology and the new space economy, Spitz explores the emerging forces and frontier domains that are reshaping industries, the future of work, society, and the trajectory of humanity.

. The futures of... TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

. The futures of... DIGITAL DISRUPTION: HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

. The futures of... GEOPOLITICS & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

. The futures of... PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

. The futures of... PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks - from climate to cyber.

. The futures of... LIFE, HUMANITY & WELLBEING: Explore the frontiers of healthcare, aging, and the future of the human condition.

Each talk in Spitz's“Futures of...” series is designed to inspire leaders, investors, and changemakers preparing for rapid change.

III. THE STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES (Deep Dive Special Editions)

Highly specialized keynotes and masterclasses for financial capitals, global boards, and policymakers.

The“UNCERTAINTY” Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance

Designed for the world's financial capitals, this high-demand“UNCERTAINTY” keynote series addresses the collapse of predictability. Spitz delivers informed perspectives from the boardrooms of asset managers, family offices, banks, and insurers:

. Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability.

. The Future of Risk Management: Build Resilience for AI & Turbulence.

. Futures of Finance and Investment: Systemic Paradigm Shifts.

. Adaptive Frameworks for Uncertainty: Strategies for a Disrupted World.

. Futures of Boards and Governance: Anticipatory Leadership in Deep Uncertainty.

. Geofinance: From Capital Flows & Systemic Shocks to the Geopolitics of Finance.

The“INSTABILITY” Special Edition - The Futures of Geopolitics, Global Disorder & Grand Strategy

Anticipating power shifts, systemic fragmentation, and the erosion of global order. Designed for leadership teams, global boards, and policymakers, this new“INSTABILITY” talk series operationalizes Anticipatory Governance to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a fracturing world:

. Systemic Risk & Global Disorder: Navigating the erosion of consensus and fragmentation of order.

. The Three Gs: Decoding the collision of geopolitical, geoeconomic, and geotechnological forces.

. Grand Strategy: Applying non-linear, asymmetric strategies to thrive in unpredictability.

. Geofinance: Managing capital flows, systemic shocks, and the geopolitics of finance.

. Info-Ruption & Epistemic Security: Protecting information integrity and decision-making agency in the age of AI.

The“INSTABILITY” Special Edition talks and masterclasses apply Roger Spitz's AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) to the futures of Geopolitics & Global Order.

IV.“CALL TO IMPACT” GLOBAL TOUR (Roger Spitz's Award-Winning Book Talks)

Bringing the award-winning bestseller 'Disrupt With Impact' to life. This immersive format blends interactive keynotes, live audience Q&A, hands-on masterclasses and workshops, with exclusive book signings, creating an unforgettable experience.

Spitz draws directly from his cutting-edge foresight research and proprietary frameworks from the Disruptive Futures Institute, tailoring every session to your audience. Ideal for executive gatherings, industry summits, universities, and global thought leadership events, the“Call to Impact” book tour delivers a personal, participatory, and high-value experience.



CORE CONCEPTS: A GLOSSARY OF SPITZ's NEW OPERATING SYSTEM

Roger Spitz's vocabulary is shaping the 2026 boardroom agenda. The proprietary terminology developed by Roger Spitz and the Disruptive Futures Institute has now permeated mainstream strategic discourse. By expanding influence from institutions to the mass market, Roger Spitz ensures that the ability to decode the future is a universal capability.

Metaruptions (Word of the Year 2026)

A metaruption is a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions that cause widespread, self-perpetuating effects beyond their initial impacts. The growing external usage, further highlighted by features in major media, validates Metaruptions as a critical framework for understanding complexity and self-perpetuating systemic shocks.

Reflecting its growing cross-disciplinary influence, the term was independently named 2026 Word of the Year by both the Disruptive Futures Institute and the Reinvention Academy. As a Forbes analysis by Dr. Nadya Zhexembayeva selects 'Metaruption' for 2026 Word of the Year and world leaders echo the 'Rupture' narrative at Davos, Roger Spitz's systemic framework transitions from expert focus to global imperative.

The Disruptive Futures Institute today recognizes a pivotal shift in the global lexicon as the term“Metaruptions” achieves escape velocity, transitioning from a specialized strategic foresight framework to the defining descriptor of the mid-decade zeitgeist. The momentum has culminated in 'Metaruption' being hailed as the Word of the Year for 2026 in a Forbes article by Dr. Nadya Zhexembayeva, signaling a fundamental change in how leaders, policymakers, and even artists perceive the dynamics of change.

.

Techistentialism

A leading voice on artificial intelligence, Spitz coined the term“Techistentialism” to address human agency in the age of intelligent machines. Techistentialism examines the nature of human existence, agency, and decision-making in a world where technology and existential conditions are inseparable. While algorithms can calculate the probable, only humans can invent the preferable.

The AAA Framework

Spitz's AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility): A cornerstone of the Disruptive Futures Institute's approach, this proprietary methodology is adopted by organizations worldwide and subject to a number of case studies. Roger Spitz's AAA Framework enables organizations to become Antifragile (growing stronger from shocks), Anticipatory (spotting signals early and integrating next-order impacts), and Agile (bridging short-term decisions with long-term vision).

ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026 | Global Futurist & Keynote Speaker

