Al Ansari Exchange Signs Gold Sponsorship Mou With MOHRE

UAE, 27 Jan 2026: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE's largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services and, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), reinforcing its long-standing commitment to employee welfare, community development, and national priorities.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohammed Saqer Alnuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Affairs Sector at MOHRE, and Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Exchange. Under the MoU, Al Ansari Exchange will serve as the Gold Sponsor for MOHRE events for one year, including key initiatives such as the Emirates Labour Market Award (Riyada).

This partnership supports Al Ansari Exchange's goal of fostering inclusive growth and enhancing the UAE's labour market ecosystem. As part of the agreement, Al Ansari Exchange will actively participate in MOHRE-led initiatives, promote community engagement, and leverage its platform to amplify awareness around employee welfare through joint communications and media visibility. The company will contribute prize money for the awards and take part in related activities, further strengthening its role in recognising excellence and best practices in the labour market.

“The partnership with Al Ansari Exchange underscores our shared commitment towards labour market excellence and supporting national initiatives. This public-private collaboration will play a significant role in further strengthening the UAE's competitiveness and sustainability in the labour market.”

“This strategic collaboration with MOHRE reflects our core values of responsibility, trust, and community belonging. Supporting employee development is integral to our mission as a leading financial services provider, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to contributing positively to the UAE's social and economic development.”

As part of its ongoing engagement, Al Ansari Exchange will also be the Gold Sponsor of major labour-focused events and national celebrations, including Eid Al Etihad, New Year celebrations, and other MOHRE initiatives.

Through this collaboration, Al Ansari Exchange has further cemented its position as a trusted financial partner and a proactive contributor to the UAE's workforce and community development goals.

In a related development, Al Ansari Exchange has recently completed the integration of its systems with MOHRE as part of the Wage Protection System (WPS), in coordination with Al Etihad Payments and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). This integration enables seamless registration, updates, and real-time inquiries with MOHRE, streamlining salary disbursement processes while enhancing compliance, operational efficiency, and governance across payroll operations.

