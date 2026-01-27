Zelensky Honors Memory Of Holocaust Victims In Babyn Yar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“On this day, January 27, 1945, the last prisoners of Auschwitz, one of the most terrible Nazi concentration camps, were liberated. This is exactly how the world should act now. Every time hatred and war threaten nations, unity is needed to save lives,” Zelensky said.

He noted that everyone in the world who truly values peace and tranquility must do everything possible to ensure that“hatred never prevails again, so that everyone who spreads it always knows that they will inevitably lose.”

Zelensky emphasized that the Holocaust is a clear lesson from history: when hatred against one people does not stop, others cannot remain indifferent and stand aside.“Aggression and disregard for the lives of people and entire nations must never prevail, and such protection of life must be the responsibility not only of the brave, but of all humanity,” the President stressed.

As reported, International Holocaust Remembrance Da, observed annually on January 27, was established by a decision of the UN General Assembly on November 1, 2005 (Resolution No. 60/7).

From September 29 to October 11, 1941, the SS killed almost the entire Jewish population of Kyiv - more than 50,000 men, women, and children. In the first two days alone, almost 34,000 people were killed, and on October 1, 2, 8, and 11, another 17,000 people were shot. Babyn Yar, a ravine in the northwestern part of Kyiv, two and a half kilometers long and up to 50 meters deep in places, was chosen as the site of the mass shootings.

