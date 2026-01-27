403
Israel Puts Blame on Spain After Jewish Cemetery Desecration
(MENAFN) Israel has held the Spanish authorities responsible following the defacement of Jewish burial sites at a Barcelona cemetery over the weekend.
On Saturday, representatives of the local Jewish population disclosed that more than 20 tombs in the Jewish area of Les Corts cemetery had been vandalized by unidentified individuals. Israel’s Foreign Ministry connected the act to what it described as “the anti-Israel campaign” pursued by the administration of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
In May 2024, Spain formally acknowledged Palestinian statehood through a coordinated initiative alongside Norway and Ireland.
These European countries sought to apply pressure on West Jerusalem regarding its conduct of military operations in Gaza. Israel, which has been accused of using excessive force following the October 2023 assault by Hamas, argues that backing Palestinian sovereignty “rewards terrorism” and intensifies anti-Semitism.
The desecration at the cemetery drew strong criticism from local officials. Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni stated that any breach of respect for the deceased is “intolerable” and emphasized that such actions damage peaceful coexistence. Meanwhile, President of the Catalan Parliament Josep Rull condemned “hate crime, racism, or anti-Semitism that sows discord” within Catalonia.
Authorities have yet to identify any suspects in the case. Members of the city’s Jewish community, together with municipal officials, limited entry to the cemetery over the weekend, explaining that restoration work is underway. They also reported that Jewish sections in two additional Barcelona cemeteries have been placed under increased security.
