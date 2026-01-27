Milliondots Introduces 'Pay With Profits' Learning Model As It Expands To UAE And Europe

Dubai [UAE], January 27:Kenz Ec, Founder of Milliondots, a KHDA-certified financial education institute based in the UAE, has announced the introduction of a new learning framework called“Pay With Profits”, along with the academy's expansion into selected European markets.

The newly introduced model is aimed at improving transparency in financial education. Under the Pay With Profits framework, eligible students can complete their Forex trading education and defer a portion of the course fee, subject to predefined learning milestones and individual performance. Outcomes may vary depending on market conditions and participant effort.

In recent years, many working professionals and NRIs have shown interest in learning Forex trading but remain cautious due to high upfront fees and limited clarity on course outcomes. Milliondots' approach is designed to reduce initial financial pressure while encouraging disciplined learning.

The launch of this model coincides with Milliondots' expansion beyond the UAE into Europe, with a focus on structured Forex trading education for professionals balancing careers alongside learning. The academy currently operates across the UAE and India and has trained over 15,000 learners globally.

Speaking about the expansion, Kenz Ec said,“Our goal is to make financial education more accessible and responsible. 'Pay With Profits' reflects our confidence in structured learning while clearly acknowledging that Forex trading involves risk and requires discipline.”

Milliondots follows a mentorship-based training system that emphasizes Forex market understanding, risk awareness, and responsible trading practices. Programs are designed with flexible schedules for working professionals and incorporate technology-driven tools to support learning without making any performance assurances.

Kenz Ec is a pioneer in financial education and was instrumental in establishing South India's first professional trading institute. Headquartered in the UAE, Milliondots is a KHDA-certified academy currently focused exclusively on Forex trading education, serving learners across Asia, the Middle East, and selected European regions.