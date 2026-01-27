403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea Launches Two Likely Ballistic Missiles Toward East Sea
(MENAFN) North Korea fired two projectiles on Tuesday that were believed to be ballistic missiles, prompting swift responses from regional authorities, according to official statements.
Japan’s prime minister announced that two ballistic missiles had been launched by Pyongyang, triggering an immediate emergency response. Following the launches, an emergency task force was convened at the Prime Minister’s Office to collect and assess information related to the incident.
Japan’s coast guard later said the projectiles had already landed in the East Sea, which is referred to by Tokyo as the Sea of Japan.
In response, the prime minister’s office instructed relevant agencies to intensify efforts to gather and analyze data, provide timely updates to the public, and ensure the safety of aircraft and maritime traffic. Authorities were also told to take all necessary precautionary steps, including maintaining readiness for any potential escalation.
South Korea’s military separately stated that it had detected the launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the same body of water earlier on Tuesday. The missiles were reported to have traveled roughly 350 kilometers, or about 217 miles, before landing. Officials added that South Korean and US forces were jointly examining the technical details of the launch.
The incident marked the second time this month that North Korea has launched projectiles in that direction, following an earlier launch on Jan. 4 that coincided with preparations by South Korea’s president for high-level talks in Beijing with China’s leadership.
Japan’s prime minister announced that two ballistic missiles had been launched by Pyongyang, triggering an immediate emergency response. Following the launches, an emergency task force was convened at the Prime Minister’s Office to collect and assess information related to the incident.
Japan’s coast guard later said the projectiles had already landed in the East Sea, which is referred to by Tokyo as the Sea of Japan.
In response, the prime minister’s office instructed relevant agencies to intensify efforts to gather and analyze data, provide timely updates to the public, and ensure the safety of aircraft and maritime traffic. Authorities were also told to take all necessary precautionary steps, including maintaining readiness for any potential escalation.
South Korea’s military separately stated that it had detected the launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the same body of water earlier on Tuesday. The missiles were reported to have traveled roughly 350 kilometers, or about 217 miles, before landing. Officials added that South Korean and US forces were jointly examining the technical details of the launch.
The incident marked the second time this month that North Korea has launched projectiles in that direction, following an earlier launch on Jan. 4 that coincided with preparations by South Korea’s president for high-level talks in Beijing with China’s leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment