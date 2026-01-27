403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Futures Boosted By Metals Gains
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures linked to Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as precious metals extended gains, a day ahead of interest rate calls from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.
The TSX index wilted 51.66 points to conclude trading on Monday at 33,093.32.
March futures accelerated 0.4% Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.07 cents to 72.99 cents U.S.
In corporate news, investment fund La Caisse after the market closed on Monday said it will sell a part of its stake in telecom firm Cogeco Communications.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 13.83 points, or 1.2%, Monday to 1,140.32.
ON WALLSTREET
S&P 500 futures ticked higher on Tuesday after the major averages started the busy earnings week on a positive note. Investors are also waiting for the Federal Reserve's rate decision, due later this week.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials retreated 233 points, or 0.5%, to 49,332.
Futures for the much-broader index regrouped 16.75 points, or 0.2%, at 6,998.
Futures for the NASDAQ climbed 165.5 points, or 0.6%, to 26,014.
Shares of several big-name health insurers plunged after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposed raising payments to Medicare Advantage insurers by a net average of just 0.09% in 2027.
Shares of Humana slid 15%, while CVS Health lost 11%. UnitedHealth shed 14%.
President Donald Trump also said late Monday that he would raise tariffs on South Korean autos, pharmaceuticals and lumber from 15% to 25%. He cited a delay in South Korea's legislature approving a trade deal the nation had reached with the U.S. last summer.
More than 90 S&P 500 companies are slated to report quarterly earnings this week. They include“Magnificent Seven” giants Meta, Tesla and Microsoft - which are due Wednesday. Apple will share its results on Thursday.
Earnings season has been strong so far, with about three out of four S&P 500 companies beating expectations.
Internationally, markets in Japan tumbled 0.9% Tuesday, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong galloped 1.4%.
Oil prices were unchanged at $60.63 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $11.90 at $5,070.60 U.S. per ounce.
Futures linked to Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as precious metals extended gains, a day ahead of interest rate calls from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.
The TSX index wilted 51.66 points to conclude trading on Monday at 33,093.32.
March futures accelerated 0.4% Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.07 cents to 72.99 cents U.S.
In corporate news, investment fund La Caisse after the market closed on Monday said it will sell a part of its stake in telecom firm Cogeco Communications.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 13.83 points, or 1.2%, Monday to 1,140.32.
ON WALLSTREET
S&P 500 futures ticked higher on Tuesday after the major averages started the busy earnings week on a positive note. Investors are also waiting for the Federal Reserve's rate decision, due later this week.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials retreated 233 points, or 0.5%, to 49,332.
Futures for the much-broader index regrouped 16.75 points, or 0.2%, at 6,998.
Futures for the NASDAQ climbed 165.5 points, or 0.6%, to 26,014.
Shares of several big-name health insurers plunged after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposed raising payments to Medicare Advantage insurers by a net average of just 0.09% in 2027.
Shares of Humana slid 15%, while CVS Health lost 11%. UnitedHealth shed 14%.
President Donald Trump also said late Monday that he would raise tariffs on South Korean autos, pharmaceuticals and lumber from 15% to 25%. He cited a delay in South Korea's legislature approving a trade deal the nation had reached with the U.S. last summer.
More than 90 S&P 500 companies are slated to report quarterly earnings this week. They include“Magnificent Seven” giants Meta, Tesla and Microsoft - which are due Wednesday. Apple will share its results on Thursday.
Earnings season has been strong so far, with about three out of four S&P 500 companies beating expectations.
Internationally, markets in Japan tumbled 0.9% Tuesday, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong galloped 1.4%.
Oil prices were unchanged at $60.63 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $11.90 at $5,070.60 U.S. per ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment