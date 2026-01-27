President Tokayev Appoints New Minister Of Labor And Social Protection
The corresponding decree was signed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Earlier, Svetlana Zhakupova, who had previously held the position, was dismissed from office by a decree issued by President Tokayev.
She served as the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population from 2024 to 2025. On June 9, 2025, she was appointed First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.
